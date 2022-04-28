Prosecutor General: involvement of 10 Russian servicemen in torturing civilians in Bucha established

The Ukrainian prosecutor's office established the involvement of the first ten servicemen of the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian ground forces in torturing civilians in Bucha, Kyiv region, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

"Regarding the atrocities in Bucha: ten Russian servicemen involved in torturing civilians were exposed. Putin marked the 64 separate motorized rifle brigade of Russian ground forces with the honorary title of 'Guards'. Gratitude from the president for 'mass heroism', and in the language of the civilized world, for war crimes, are proof that the atrocities in Bucha were a task from above that they completed. And most importantly, the general responsibility of the commander in chief for the actions of the soldiers," Venediktova wrote on her Facebook page on Thursday.

The Prosecutor General published a list of ten servicemen, whose involvement in the ill-treatment of the civilian population and other violations of the laws and customs of war has already been established, the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office put forward suspicion on these Russian servicemen.

According to the Prosecutor General, the list of suspects includes: Junior Sergeant Viacheslav Lavrentiev, Private Grigoriy Naryshkin, Private Vasiliy Kniazev, Corporal Semion Maltsev, Private Sergei Peskariov, Private Albert Radnayev, Corporal Mikhail Kashyn, Corporal Andrey Biziaev, Corporal Dmitriy Sergienko, Sergeant Nikita Akimov.

"In a fairly short time, the investigation established that during the occupation of Bucha they took unarmed civilians hostage, starved them to death and thirst, kept them on their knees with their hands tied and blindfolded, mocked and beat them. Fists and rifle butts were used. They beat people to get the information about location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the territorial defense, some people were even tortured for no reason. Russian servicemen threatened the victims with murder and even simulated the execution of their captives by shooting in their direction," the Prosecutor General said.

Also, according to her information, there is evidence of the involvement of these Russian military in looting.