USA expands intelligence sharing with Ukraine

The USA has announced it is lifting a number of restrictions on providing intelligence information to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

"The U.S. has lifted some restrictions on sharing intelligence with Ukraine," the agency informs citing an interlocutor familiar with the situation.

According to it, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told Congress of the moves this month. That came after Representative Mike Turner, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, and Senator Marco Rubio, the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote separate letters urging the Biden administration to remove the restrictions.