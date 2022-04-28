Facts

10:37 28.04.2022

USA expands intelligence sharing with Ukraine

1 min read
USA expands intelligence sharing with Ukraine

The USA has announced it is lifting a number of restrictions on providing intelligence information to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

"The U.S. has lifted some restrictions on sharing intelligence with Ukraine," the agency informs citing an interlocutor familiar with the situation.

According to it, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told Congress of the moves this month. That came after Representative Mike Turner, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, and Senator Marco Rubio, the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote separate letters urging the Biden administration to remove the restrictions.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian military repel six attacks, destroy 30 vehicles, shot down four enemy air targets on Wed – JFO HQ

Invaders preparing propaganda ‘press tour’ for loyal media with trained ‘witnesses’ in Mariupol on April 28 - Ukrainian intelligence

Speakers of parliaments of Romania, Northern Macedonia and Switzerland visit Hostomel, Irpin

EU suspends import duties for Ukraine

SBI searches relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak in Lviv region

LATEST

Bulgarian PM Petkov on his way to Kyiv

Ukrainian military repel six attacks, destroy 30 vehicles, shot down four enemy air targets on Wed – JFO HQ

Ukrainian military hit eight enemy air targets in past 24 hours

Podoliak anticipates demilitarization of Russia's border areas with Ukraine

U.S. House passes Asset Seizure for Ukraine Reconstruction Act

European Banking Authority urges financial institutions, supervisory bodies to provide Ukrainian refugees with financial services

EU's removing all customs duties for Ukraine will help all Europeans – Zelensky

Kyiv expects proposals from local authorities to rebuild the country

AFU repel nine enemy attacks, destroy 65 units of Russian military equipment in Donetsk and Luhansk regions in past 24 hours

Defenders of Mariupol ask to apply procedure of ‘extraction’ following example of operation in 1940 to save people

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD