Invaders preparing propaganda ‘press tour’ for loyal media with trained ‘witnesses’ in Mariupol on April 28 - Ukrainian intelligence

A large-scale political provocation is being prepared in destroyed Mariupol with an attempt to attract some Western journalists, for this purpose the Russian Defense Ministry is planning a so-called "press tour" for loyal foreign media representatives on April 28, according to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"The program of the event includes ‘alternative facts’ about the defense of Mariupol. Trained ‘witnesses’ will tell the story that allegedly the Ukrainian defenders themselves bombed the city and killed local residents. To confirm this version, trained provocateurs will be presented as ‘eyewitnesses’ who will talk about the mythical ‘mass murder of civilians by the Ukrainian military’," the message posted on the Agency’s website says.

The arrival of the "journalists" in Ukraine is organized through Russian Rostov.

"This action is an organic continuation of the Russian policy of creating fakes that are supposed to justify Putin's punishers and shift the blame for their crimes onto Ukrainians themselves. Former 'business cards of Yarosh' and 'crucified boys' are being turned into 'self-destructive' Bucha and Mariupol," the intelligence service stressed.