Czech Republic transfers first simulator of F-16 fighter to one of tactical aviation brigades - Commander of AFU Air Force

The Czech Republic has transferred the first simulator of the F-16 fighter to one of the tactical aviation brigades, its main module is already being tested and prepared for operation by Ukrainian specialists, said Mykola Oleschuk, Commander of the AFU Air Forces.

“Thanks to everyone who helps Ukraine strengthen the aviation component. Of course, apart from the F-16s themselves, we need to create a powerful educational and material base for our youth. I urge our allies to participate in this initiative,” he wrote on the Telegram channel.