Facts

13:07 10.05.2024

Czech Republic transfers first simulator of F-16 fighter to one of tactical aviation brigades - Commander of AFU Air Force

1 min read
Czech Republic transfers first simulator of F-16 fighter to one of tactical aviation brigades - Commander of AFU Air Force

The Czech Republic has transferred the first simulator of the F-16 fighter to one of the tactical aviation brigades, its main module is already being tested and prepared for operation by Ukrainian specialists, said Mykola Oleschuk, Commander of the AFU Air Forces.

“Thanks to everyone who helps Ukraine strengthen the aviation component. Of course, apart from the F-16s themselves, we need to create a powerful educational and material base for our youth. I urge our allies to participate in this initiative,” he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #f_16

MORE ABOUT

09:50 07.05.2024
Netherlands plans to supply F-16s to Ukraine from autumn

Netherlands plans to supply F-16s to Ukraine from autumn

18:01 26.04.2024
F-16 aircraft to start arriving in Ukraine along with pilots and maintenance this year – Pentagon Chief

F-16 aircraft to start arriving in Ukraine along with pilots and maintenance this year – Pentagon Chief

19:19 29.03.2024
Belgium allocates EUR 100 mln to Ukraine for F-16 aircraft maintenance

Belgium allocates EUR 100 mln to Ukraine for F-16 aircraft maintenance

14:21 25.03.2024
First Ukrainian pilots complete basic training under guidance of Royal Air Force, will now continue training with French Air Force instructors

First Ukrainian pilots complete basic training under guidance of Royal Air Force, will now continue training with French Air Force instructors

18:57 01.03.2024
Rutte, Zelenskyy agree to speed up process of supplying F-16s to Ukraine

Rutte, Zelenskyy agree to speed up process of supplying F-16s to Ukraine

17:02 23.02.2024
First F-16 aircraft to be delivered to Ukraine before summer – Frederiksen

First F-16 aircraft to be delivered to Ukraine before summer – Frederiksen

15:10 23.02.2024
Belgium to transfer F-16 to Ukraine by 2025 – De Croo

Belgium to transfer F-16 to Ukraine by 2025 – De Croo

15:31 22.02.2024
Ukraine can count on receiving first Danish F-16 fighter jets this summer – Ministry of Defense

Ukraine can count on receiving first Danish F-16 fighter jets this summer – Ministry of Defense

14:47 22.02.2024
Zelenskyy on HQ: Separate confidential report on everything related to F-16 aircraft

Zelenskyy on HQ: Separate confidential report on everything related to F-16 aircraft

11:44 22.02.2024
Stoltenberg: Ukraine to have right to carry out strikes with F-16s on Russian military targets outside of Ukraine

Stoltenberg: Ukraine to have right to carry out strikes with F-16s on Russian military targets outside of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Slovakia should integrate their entrepreneurship potential as much as possible – Zelenskyy

Occupation forces intensify shelling of border areas, two civilians killed – Synehubov

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

Russian forces start new offensive in Kharkiv axis, we've stopped them by artillery so far – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukraine, Slovakia should integrate their entrepreneurship potential as much as possible – Zelenskyy

Occupation forces intensify shelling of border areas, two civilians killed – Synehubov

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

Russian forces start new offensive in Kharkiv axis, we've stopped them by artillery so far – Zelenskyy

Recruiting center to be established for staffing of military, Ground Forces units – Pavliuk

Belgium to allocate EUR 9 mln for energy infrastructure in Ukraine – federal minister

President of Slovak Republic Caputova arrives in Kyiv on farewell visit

Enemy tries to break through Ukrainian defense line in Kharkiv region under cover of armored vehicles – Defense Ministry

GUR warns against new round of enemy psychological-warfare efforts, calls for unity of Ukrainian society

AD
AD
AD
AD