12:50 25.04.2022

I don’t understand position of Georgian leaders refusing to impose sanctions against Russia – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he does not understand the position of Georgia's leaders on the non-imposition of sanctions against Russia.

"We are really fraternal nations, and I really don't understand the position of your state leaders, that's why I take it so painfully. And I think it is not worth it, what they are ready to do. Not imposing these sanctions, these pennies in the history of the two states, in the history of such a neighborhood...," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Saturday.

He pointed out that Ukraine would definitely return the ambassador to friendly Georgia as soon as it feels the support of Ukraine from the leaders of the Georgian government.

