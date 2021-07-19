Facts

11:06 19.07.2021

Zelensky thanks Georgian side for release of Odesa yachtsmen

2 min read
Zelensky thanks Georgian side for release of Odesa yachtsmen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to the Georgian leadership for the release of Ukrainian citizens Yuriy Khomych and Volodymyr Dyachenko, who were previously sentenced in Georgia to four years in prison on charges of illegally crossing the Georgian state border.

"Since November 2020, we have been working on the release of Ukrainian yachtsmen Yuriy Khomych and Volodymyr Dyachenko, who were detained in Georgia. Today Georgia has released them from behind bars. I am grateful to the Georgian side for this decision, which corresponds to the spirit of strategic partnership between our countries," wrote Zelensky on Twitter on Monday.

As reported, in February 2021, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar, during a meeting with Charge d'Affaires of Georgia in Ukraine David Bochorishvili, handed him a note with a request to release the citizens of Ukraine Dyachenko and Khomych detained onboard the yacht.

Later, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, during a conversation with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani, noted that the Ukrainian side pays special attention to the detention of Dyachenko and Khomych in Georgia, and expects an impartial trial and their speedy release.

Despite this, on July 14, the Batumi City Court in Georgia sentenced Dyachenko and Khomych to four years in prison on charges of illegally crossing the Georgian state border. In this context, the Charge d'Affaires of Georgia in Ukraine was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the ministry itself called on the Georgian side to reconsider the decision of the Batumi City Court.

On July 19, chairman of the executive committee of the National Council of Reforms of Ukraine, ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili announced the release of Ukrainian yachtsmen together with ex-officer of the State Security Service of Georgia Mikhail Baturin. According to him, the Georgian authorities took this step under pressure from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Tags: #zelensky #ukrainians #georgian
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:11 19.07.2021
Zelensky proposes to bring issue of European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova to European Council

Zelensky proposes to bring issue of European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova to European Council

17:23 19.07.2021
Meeting of leaders of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova in Associated Trio format forms new regional dimension for EU enlargement – Zelensky

Meeting of leaders of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova in Associated Trio format forms new regional dimension for EU enlargement – Zelensky

10:04 19.07.2021
Belgium opening for Ukrainian citizens' travels

Belgium opening for Ukrainian citizens' travels

09:27 19.07.2021
Zelensky to visit Georgia to sign Declaration of Associated Trio summit, take part in Batumi International Conference

Zelensky to visit Georgia to sign Declaration of Associated Trio summit, take part in Batumi International Conference

13:11 17.07.2021
We remember of MH17 tragedy, believe in bringing those responsible to justice – Zelensky

We remember of MH17 tragedy, believe in bringing those responsible to justice – Zelensky

15:27 16.07.2021
Document unites people in effort to build their own state, must continue this work with dignity - Zelensky on occasion of anniversary of Declaration of State Sovereignty

Document unites people in effort to build their own state, must continue this work with dignity - Zelensky on occasion of anniversary of Declaration of State Sovereignty

15:07 13.07.2021
Zelensky: Normandy Four meeting should take place anyway

Zelensky: Normandy Four meeting should take place anyway

14:48 13.07.2021
Ukraine needs guarantees for 10-15 years of stable gas supply in case of launching Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Ukraine needs guarantees for 10-15 years of stable gas supply in case of launching Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

13:21 13.07.2021
Zelensky: We will definitely find time, analyze Putin's article, reply

Zelensky: We will definitely find time, analyze Putin's article, reply

18:50 12.07.2021
Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO, situation in Donbas reforms in Ukraine

Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO, situation in Donbas reforms in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine may introduce self-isolation for 7-14 days for unvaccinated persons entering country

Meeting of leaders of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova in Associated Trio format forms new regional dimension for EU enlargement – Zelensky

Finnish diplomat Mikko Kinnunen appointed as new Chairperson's Special Representative in Ukraine

Zelensky to visit Georgia to sign Declaration of Associated Trio summit, take part in Batumi International Conference

Mi-2 helicopter crash kills two people in Mykolaiv region – Emergency Service

LATEST

Ukraine may introduce self-isolation for 7-14 days for unvaccinated persons entering country

EU to provide EUR 2.3 bln aid to Eastern Partnership countries – Michel

Finnish diplomat Mikko Kinnunen appointed as new Chairperson's Special Representative in Ukraine

TCG to consider violations of ceasefire regime in Donbas, implementation of Minsk accords on July 20-21

Half of Kyiv residents assess mayor Klitschko's activities positively – poll

Vaccination with Moderna vaccine comes with intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

Ukrainian medics vaccinate 50,435 against COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Soldier, wounded during shelling attacks on July 15, dies in Dnipropetrovsk region

Zelensky signs law improving criminal liability for inaccurate declaring of assets

Zelensky signs decree on inclusion of Monastyrsky into NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD