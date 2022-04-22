Facts

19:25 22.04.2022

Borrell, on behalf of EU, supports Ukraine's call to Kremlin to allow safe evacuation of Mariupol's civilians

2 min read
Borrell, on behalf of EU, supports Ukraine's call to Kremlin to allow safe evacuation of Mariupol's civilians

Due to the situation in Mariupol, European Union High Representative Josep Borrell said the EU supports Ukraine's appeal to the Kremlin calling for the creation of safe corridors with a guarantee of a ceasefire for the evacuation of civilians.

The text of the statement was circulated by the EU Foreign Service on Friday.

"The EU supports Ukraine's appeal on Kremlin to allow the safe evacuation of Mariupol's civilians. Humanitarian corridors have to be created immediately, with necessary ceasefire assurances, from Azovstal and other areas of the city to other parts of Ukraine. Free and safe access for those delivering humanitarian assistance must be ensured, in line with basic human rights principles and international humanitarian law," Borrell said in the statement.

Borrell said that for weeks now "the world has born witness to cruel illegal onslaught in Mariupol by Russia leding to wide-scale destruction of the city, including atrocities against civilians, under a twisted pretext of 'liberating' the city."

"Thousands of its inhabitants have been deported to Russia or forcibly displaced to the non-government controlled areas of Ukraine. Despite the Russia-inflicted carnage, over 100,000 civilians remain in Mariupol, including as many as a thousand who may have taken refuge in the Azovstal steel plant, defended by Ukraine's Armed Forces," the High Representative said, outlining the situation.

He commended Ukraine for its efforts to finding a diplomatic solution for the evacuation of civilians, while expressing regret that Russia "is not reciprocating."

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Council president discusses Ukrainian humanitarian affairs in phone call with Putin

Zelensky to participants of Venice Biennale 2022: Art can tell world about war that cannot be expressed in words

Turkey ready to organize Russia-Ukraine talks at level of heads of state – Erdoğan

Ukrainian negotiator accuses Tbilisi of helping Russia circumvent sanctions

An-26 plane crashes in Zaporizhia region, one deceased, two injured

LATEST

UN data on civilian deaths from war in Ukraine increased by 90 per day

Some 1,084 civilians found dead in Kyiv region, over 300 bodies not yet identified

IAEA chief to visit Chornobyl NPP next week

UN human rights officers document unlawful killing of some 50 civilians in Bucha, which amounts to war crimes

Invaders fire at 20 settlements of Donetsk region, 34 facilities destroyed, damaged over this day

War in Ukraine not only led to deaths of thousands of Ukrainians, but also to environmental impact – US Embassy

Russian army leadership ending identification of favorable places for delivering main blows in Ukraine's east

European Council president discusses Ukrainian humanitarian affairs in phone call with Putin

Zelensky to participants of Venice Biennale 2022: Art can tell world about war that cannot be expressed in words

Russian troops export Ukrainian grain from occupied territories to Crimea - Denisova

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD