Facts

09:55 22.04.2022

Some 208 children die in Ukraine due to Russian armed aggression, 386 injured

1 min read
Some 208 children die in Ukraine due to Russian armed aggression, 386 injured

More than 594 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation; As of the morning of April 22, the official number of child victims has not changed - 208, the number of injured has increased - 386, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in the places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories, according to a telegram message.

"According to the data of juvenile prosecutors, children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 120, Kyiv region - 113, Kharkiv region - 91, Chernihiv region - 66, Kherson region - 44, Mykolaiv region - 41, Luhansk region - 37, Zaporizhia region - 25, Sumy region - 17, in Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15," the Prosecutor General's Office notes.

On April 20, as a result of artillery shelling by invaders in Bakhmut district of Donetsk region, a 16-year-old teenager was seriously injured.

Due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 1,141 educational institutions were damaged, of which 99 were completely destroyed.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President Zelensky calls for special 'war tax'

There will be no humanitarian corridors on Friday because of danger on routes – Vereschuk

Occupiers collect personal data of southern residents to falsify referendum - Zelensky

Enemy launches three missile attacks on railway infrastructure in Novomoskovsky district – Dnipropetrovsk authorities

In Kharkiv region, out of 56 communities, 22 are under temporary occupation

LATEST

EU agrees to purchase heavy weapons for free transfer to Ukraine, it was difficult decision - Michel

PGO ensures seizure of over UAH 203 mln of ex-MP Yankovsky cooperating with Russia

Sloviansk shelled at night, probably by cluster bombs, no casualties

An-26 aircraft carrying out technical flight crashes in Zaporizhia region, with victims reported – Military Administration

IMF managing director urges to provide Ukraine with more external financing, especially concessional and grants

Russian invaders artificially bring humanitarian crisis closer in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - General Staff

Uzbek embassy to Ukraine returns to Kyiv from Lviv

Australia's public broadcasters stop broadcasting Russian state channels, govt imposes sanctions against 32 propagandis

President Zelensky calls for special 'war tax'

Ukrainian military repel ten attacks, destroy 33 units of enemy equipment, shot down 10 air targets on Thurs – JFO HQ

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD