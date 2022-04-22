Some 208 children die in Ukraine due to Russian armed aggression, 386 injured

More than 594 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation; As of the morning of April 22, the official number of child victims has not changed - 208, the number of injured has increased - 386, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in the places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories, according to a telegram message.

"According to the data of juvenile prosecutors, children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 120, Kyiv region - 113, Kharkiv region - 91, Chernihiv region - 66, Kherson region - 44, Mykolaiv region - 41, Luhansk region - 37, Zaporizhia region - 25, Sumy region - 17, in Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15," the Prosecutor General's Office notes.

On April 20, as a result of artillery shelling by invaders in Bakhmut district of Donetsk region, a 16-year-old teenager was seriously injured.

Due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 1,141 educational institutions were damaged, of which 99 were completely destroyed.