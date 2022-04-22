As result of missile attack on Zaporizhia, 8 people injured, windows of evacuation train damaged - Prosecutor General's Office

On Thursday, enemy troops launched a missile attack on Zaporizhia, as a result of which, eight citizens were injured, windows in the cars of an evacuation train were damaged by an explosion, the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"According to the investigation, on April 21, 2022, representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Zaporizhia. As a result of an air attack, eight citizens were injured. Windows in four cars of Zaporizhia-Lviv evacuation train were also damaged by the blast. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties among the passengers," the message in the Telegram channel says.

Under the procedural leadership of Zaporizhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings were initiated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).