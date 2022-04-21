Facts

19:57 21.04.2022

In Kharkiv region, out of 56 communities, 22 are under temporary occupation

In Kharkiv region, some 22 out of 56 territorial communities are under temporary occupation, while at the same time, some of them are used by the Russian army as a transit area, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"We do not yet control 22 territorial communities of the region out of 56. They are under temporary occupation. Indeed, it cannot be said that an occupation regime has been established in some settlements. They are used as transit zones. We just passed and that is it. Their presence is not there, and strategically they do not need it," Synehubov said in an interview with the Ukrainian Truth publication.

"They keep their lines in Volchansk, Kupyansk, there is a gray zone where checkpoints essentially intersect with our military. We communicate with these settlements. We have intelligence information from territorial communities that are under their influence," he said.

He said that now Lyptsi, Tsirkuny, Vovchansk district, in particular, are under temporary occupation. As for Pechenihy, there are enemy checkpoints and enemy vehicles passing by.

According to Synehubov, the occupiers use Kupyansk-Vuzlovy as the main logistics center.

"Kupyansk-Vuzlovy is now the main logistics center where Russian enemy equipment arrives and then goes along Izium direction. Then Izyum district and Borova, where the extreme point is now," Synehubov said.

