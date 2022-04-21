Facts

13:29 21.04.2022

Due to enemy shelling, main gas pipeline in Kharkiv region damaged, 15 settlements left without gas

A main gas pipeline was damaged in Izium district of Kharkiv region as a result of shelling by Russian Armed Forces.

"About 6,000 consumers were left without gas supply as a result of hostilities. These are residents of 15 settlements of Izium district," the press service of Kharkiv regional military administration reports.

According to head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov, at the moment, repair work is impossible due to ongoing fighting.

"We will inform about the procedure and terms for eliminating the accident. Unfortunately, now the repair team cannot go to the scene, as shelling in the area continues," Synehubov said.

