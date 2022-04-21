Facts

12:15 21.04.2022

Russian invaders dig 30-meter mass grave near Mariupol - mayor

Russian invaders dig 30-meter mass grave near Mariupol - mayor

Local residents in the village of Manhush, Mariupol district, discovered a mass grave 30 meters deep, dug by Russian occupiers, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said.

"There is information that all these crimes that occurred in the city of Mariupol and have signs of war crimes, genocide, that they [the Russian occupiers] are hiding today - they are hiding in mass graves. For example, today, near Manhush, as our residents testify, they dug 30 meters of a mass grave and trucks bring these crimes [the bodies of dead people], which they are trying to hide in these mass graves," he said on the air of the national telethon #UArazom.

Boichenko also informed that the occupiers have placed four filtration camps around Mariupol, in which "quite tough filtration" has been carried out for more than a week.

"They are very meticulous about all the men of Mariupol - they are filtered several times: they have all been behind bars, at these interrogations. Someone - two hours, someone - a week, and someone - a month. Today they are carrying out the so-called 'cleansing' of the city quite harshly, and they are 'cleansing' the civil servants, municipal workers, who are taken out somewhere: we suppose they are taken to jail, they are detained there, interrogated, tortured," the mayor said.

