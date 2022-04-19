Facts

15:11 19.04.2022

Zelensky proposes extending martial law for 30 days, until May 25

1 min read
Zelensky proposes extending martial law for 30 days, until May 25

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposes to extend martiw al lain Ukraine for 30 days more.

Relevant bill No. 7300 on approval of the presidential decree "On the extension of martial law in Ukraine" was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, the parliament said on its website.

The head of state proposes "to extend the period of martial law in Ukraine from 05:30 on April 25, 2022 for a period of 30 days."

The text of the bill has not yet been made public on the Verkhovna Rada website.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree No. 64/2022 on the introduction of martial law in Ukraine. MPs approved this document by 300 votes on February 24.

According to the decree, martial law is introduced from 05:30 on February 24, 2022 for a period of 30 days. On March 15, the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law for another 30 days from 05:30 on March 26 to April 24 inclusive.

This decision was made due to the Russian military aggression against Ukraine.

Tags: #martial_law #zelensky
