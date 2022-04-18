In Slobozhanske and Donetsk operational areas, aggressor intensify offensive and assault actions in some directions - AFU General Staff

In Slobozhanske and Donetsk operational areas, the aggressor has intensified offensive and assault actions in certain directions, the efforts of the enemy are focused on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The main efforts of the enemy are focused on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintaining previously seized territory. Signs of the beginning of an offensive operation in the Eastern operating zone are being recorded. In Slobozhanske and Donetsk operational areas the aggressor in certain directions has intensified offensive and assault actions," the General Staff said in a message on Facebook.

Thus, in order to strengthen their offensive capabilities, the invaders continue to form additional units in Rostov region and in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

"It is planned to use them to support the combat operations of the main forces in the second echelon, protect administrative buildings and important infrastructure facilities in the seized territories. According to available information, the tentative term of formation is until April 24 this year," the AFU stressed.

In addition, there could be provocations and the use of army aviation by the enemy in the regions bordering Ukraine, including strikes against civilian objects. The deployment of helicopter landing sites in the vicinity of the border with Ukraine, on the territory of Belgorod Region, has been noted.

In Slobozhanske direction, the enemy grouping continues to partially blockade Kharkiv and destroy residential areas of the city with artillery fire. Continued offensive attempts are expected in the direction of Izium-Sloviansk and Izium-Barvynkove.

It is noted that the grouping of occupation troops continues to focus its main efforts on capturing the settlements of Lyman, Kreminna, Popasna and Rubizhne. The enemy has intensified offensives in Severodonetsk, Popasna, Kurakhove and Zaporizhia directions. Fighting for Mariupol continues, with the enemy conducting assault actions near the seaport.

"The enemy does not stop trying to establish full control over the territory of Kherson region. It conducts combat operations in the area of the village of Oleksandrivka, there is no success," the General Staff added.

Enemy ship groups in the Black and Azov Seas continue to isolate the sea coast of our state, as well as carrying out reconnaissance.

In addition, the enemy steals and exports equipment, machinery and products of local companies to Russia in the occupied territories and mines agricultural fields.