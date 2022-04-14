Rada recognizes Russian army's actions in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people

During a session on Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a resolution by which it approved a statement recognizing the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people, according to the draft resolution on the parliament's website.

"The actions committed by the Russian armed forces are not just a crime of aggression, but pursue the goal of systematic and consistent destruction of the Ukrainian people, their identity and deprivation of their right to self-determination and independent development. This requires immediate recognition of the actions committed by the Russian armed forces during the last phase of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, which started on February 24, 2022, with the genocide of the Ukrainian people," the MPs said in the explanatory note to the resolution.

The resolution also provides for sending appeals from the Verkhovna Rada to the UN, PACE, the European Parliament, the OSCE PA, the NATO PA, governments and parliaments of foreign states regarding the recognition of the actions of the Russian military in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

According to the Dom television channel, some 363 MPs voted for this resolution on Thursday.