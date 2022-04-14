Facts

18:22 14.04.2022

Rada recognizes Russian army's actions in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people

1 min read
Rada recognizes Russian army's actions in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people

During a session on Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a resolution by which it approved a statement recognizing the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people, according to the draft resolution on the parliament's website.

"The actions committed by the Russian armed forces are not just a crime of aggression, but pursue the goal of systematic and consistent destruction of the Ukrainian people, their identity and deprivation of their right to self-determination and independent development. This requires immediate recognition of the actions committed by the Russian armed forces during the last phase of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, which started on February 24, 2022, with the genocide of the Ukrainian people," the MPs said in the explanatory note to the resolution.

The resolution also provides for sending appeals from the Verkhovna Rada to the UN, PACE, the European Parliament, the OSCE PA, the NATO PA, governments and parliaments of foreign states regarding the recognition of the actions of the Russian military in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

According to the Dom television channel, some 363 MPs voted for this resolution on Thursday.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Danilov: Russian invasion of Ukraine supposed to start on Feb 22, Kyiv was preparing for that

Ireland advocates inclusion of oil embargo in sixth package of sanctions against Russia – FM

NBU expects real GDP to shrink by at least a third in 2022

There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

Russia tries to use criminals to undermine situation in Odesa – SBU

LATEST

ICC Prosecutor Khan: Justice should not be on side of Ukraine or Russia, but on side of law

ICC Prosecutor Khan: I to try to establish contact with Russia, continue cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcers

Danilov: Russian invasion of Ukraine supposed to start on Feb 22, Kyiv was preparing for that

Rada allows to accept foreigners for military service in intelligence during martial law in Ukraine

Curfew strengthened in Hostomel, Ivankiv village councils, Irpin

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Chernihiv region, hit on private house confirmed – task force

Russian special services implementing plans to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia to whip up anti-Ukrainian hysteria – NSDC

Govt approves procedure for war prisoners exchange with aggressor state

Lifting sea blockade of Ukraine for world food security more effective than creating new special funds

EBRD approves EUR2 bln framework program in response to Russia's war against Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD