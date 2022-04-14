Lifting sea blockade of Ukraine for world food security more effective than creating new special funds

The lifting of the naval blockade of Ukraine is more effective for the food security of the world than the creation of new special funds, Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka believes.

"Destroying 'Moscow' is a better contribution to overcoming world famine than any UN program," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

According to the UN Secretary General, a fifth of humanity will suffer from hunger because of the war.

"I agree about one-fifth, but it must be put more simply - hunger is spreading due to the blocking of our ports and trade in the Black Sea with Russian warships. We have corn, wheat, oil. Russian ships that shoot merchant ships do not allow to export," Kachka commented.

If it were not for Russia's military aggression, food prices in the world would be high, but not exorbitant, the trade representative explained.

"If it weren't for Russia, then Africa and the Middle East would not think where to scrape together the money to buy the last wheat. Russia is deceiving many when it says that it will satisfy the demand for grain itself," Kachka said.

Firstly, it will not satisfy, because in addition to wheat there is also no less important corn and vegetable oil, the trade representative notes. And secondly, the Russian Federation is speculating on prices, he stressed.

Therefore, Kachka continued that plan A to overcome famine is a rebuff to aggression at sea and on land, so that Ukrainian grains and oilseeds would reach the market in full. Plan B is maximum logistics through the western border.

"Plan B is to create a fund/program/organization in which international officials will buy with the money of the rich and distribute to the poor - is not a plan. Yes, Ukraine is actively participating in the WFP, but the scale of the current problem is only within the power of the market. Only normal peaceful trade can save the world from the current food crisis, as stated in the documents of the International Grain Council and the International Maritime Organization. These organizations understand that balanced trade and free navigation is the fundamental principle. Everything else is auxiliary," the Deputy Minister of Economy said.