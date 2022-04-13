Facts

19:25 13.04.2022

Moldovan embassy to resume its activities in Kyiv

The Moldovan embassy to Ukraine will resume working in Kyiv on April 15, the press service for the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration said on Wednesday.

"From April 15, 2022, the embassy of the Republic of Moldova to Ukraine will resume its activities in Kyiv in full. Also from the same date, the consular department of the embassy will resume providing consular services in Kyiv. It will be transferred from Chernivtsi, where it has operated temporarily," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry also said that the Moldovan consulate in Odesa continues to work as usual. There are no other Moldovan diplomatic missions in Ukraine.

At the same time, some diplomatic missions of other countries were temporarily moved from Kyiv to Chisinau. In particular, diplomats of the embassies of Switzerland and Iran are still working in the Moldovan capital. They were originally accredited in Moldova as well, but with their residences in Kyiv.

