French experts arrive in Ukraine to assist in investigating Russia's war crimes – Prosecutor General's Office

A mission of French experts arrived in Ukraine with a DNA laboratory and the necessary equipment to organize the examination of bodies and identification, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

"Representatives of French law enforcement agencies have joined our justice front. Colleagues from the French gendarmerie and the medical service of the Armed Forces of the French Republic arrived in Ukraine to help in the investigation into the killings of people by the Russian military in Kyiv region," Venediktova said in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region.

As reported on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office on Tuesday, the mission will work in Ukraine for 15 days. "The evidence collected by us together with colleagues will be used in national investigations, and may also be transferred to the International Criminal Court," Venediktova said.

In Bucha, the exhumation of 49 bodies from a large temporary grave near the local church has already been completed. Three more burials with six bodies were found nearby. According to the Prosecutor General, in one of them, according to preliminary data, there are a mother and two children aged four and 11. According to the testimony, it is believed that their car was shot and the woman with the children got completely burned.

"The Russian troops are acting according to the scorched land tactics: they exterminate all life in their path. These innocent victims are yet another proof of their atrocities, about which we shout to the world and which we are quietly, meticulously and professionally trying to investigate in order to bring every war criminal from the Russian Federation to justice," Venediktova stressed.

On Wednesday, April 13, the excavation of another large burial near the church in Bucha will begin. According to preliminary data, there are from 40 to 60 bodies. French colleagues will also join the work. The team consists of forensic experts, ballistics experts, DNA analysis experts, a fingerprinting expert, an explosives expert, a crime scene examination expert, and assistant investigators.

