Nearly 26,000 books for children of Ukrainian refugees already been printed in five European countries – Culture Ministry

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy says that 25,716 books have already been printed in five European countries for the children of Ukrainian refugees.

"Due to Russian aggression, many Ukrainian families were forced to leave the country in order to protect their children from explosions and shots by the invaders. Often they left their homes with only the bare necessities. But children are children. They need to play, learn, read. And these are our children. We must not lose touch. Books in Ukrainian will help to preserve it, namely, reading will contribute to the psychological support of the kids in these difficult times," Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said.

It is noted that with the support of the Ukrainian Book Institute and the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, the books are available in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Poland and Ireland.