19:28 11.04.2022

EU to help document war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – Borrell

The European Union intends to assist the Prosecutor Generals of the International Criminal Court and Ukraine in collecting evidence of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell announced this after the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU member states in Luxembourg on Monday.

Borrell said that this morning he had a meeting with the Prosecutor General of the International Criminal Court. According to the official, they talked about how to make Russia bear responsibility for massive violations of international law. They will provide assistance by documenting war crimes.

In addition, according to him, together with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, as well as along with the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, the ministers discussed the current situation through a video conference. The High Representative of the EU said they will support both prosecutors financially and through their team, which is on site, this is the EU Advisory Mission, which was in Ukraine before the war. Now they will work in cooperation with the Ukrainian side, with the Prosecutor General, to guarantee the investigation and collection of evidence on the ground.

