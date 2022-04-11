Medvedchuk's $200 mln yacht seized in Croatia to be handed over to ARMA

The yacht of MP of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk (the Opposition Platform for Life faction), who is suspected of treason, sized in a Croatian port, will be handed over to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"The Prosecutor General's Office has taken measures to transfer the yacht ROYAL ROMANCE, which, in accordance with the evidence collected in criminal proceedings, belongs to the current MP of Ukraine, suspected of committing high treason and facilitating the activities of terrorist organizations, to ARMA," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram on Monday.

The prosecutor's office reminds that at present the yacht worth about $200 million, which was seized by the court in criminal proceedings, is located in the port of Rijeka, the Republic of Croatia.

In the message of the Prosecutor General's Office, the name of the MP is not indicated, it is about Medvedchuk.