Over 45,000 Ukrainians illegally deported to Russia, Belarus

More than 45,000 Ukrainians were illegally deported to Russia and Belarus from the temporarily occupied territories, coordinator of humanitarian corridors from the President's Office Tetiana Lomakina said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center.

According to her, Ukrainians are forcibly taken away from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson regions. Also, the facts of abduction were recorded during the occupation of some settlements in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

According to the President's Office, the occupants detain people while receiving humanitarian aid, or when they are trying to evacuate. It is also known about the abduction of Ukrainians directly from shelters, in particular, in Mariupol.

First, people are deported to the occupied territories of Donetsk region, where they are placed in filtration camps, and then transported to the Russian Federation and Belarus.