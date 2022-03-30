Facts

13:39 30.03.2022

Prymorsk mayor swaps himself for his father captured by Russians

1 min read
Mayor of the town of Prymorsk, Zaporizhia region, Oleksandr Koshalevych, elected from the Opposition Platform - For Life, exchanged himself for his father captured by the Russians, Ukrainian MP Volodymyr Kaltsev told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"From the first days of the occupation, the mayor publicly declared that Prymorsk is Ukraine, he participated in protest rallies on the square together with the townspeople. The Russian military searched for the mayor, and when they could not find him, they captured his elderly father. And Oleksandr Koshelevych exchanged himself for his father. The Russians took the mayor in the direction of Berdyansk," Kaltsev said.

Interfax-Ukraine
