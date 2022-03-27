Putin may try to impose 'Korean' scenario on Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

There is reason to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering a "Korean" scenario for Ukraine, Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has said.

"After the failures near Kyiv and the inability to overthrow the central government of Ukraine, Putin is already changing the main operational directions – these are the south and east. There is reason to believe that he is considering the Korean scenario for Ukraine. That is, he will try to impose a distribution line between the non-occupied and occupied regions of our country. In fact, this is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine. After all, he is definitely not in power to swallow the entire state," the press service of the Defense Intelligence Agency quotes Budanov.

He is convinced that the issue of establishing a land corridor to Crimea is still relevant for the Russian fascist regime. But there is a main problem for the implementation of this plan – indestructible Ukrainian Mariupol, which has fettered significant enemy forces.

"The occupiers will try to cobble together the occupied territories into a single quasi-state entity that will oppose independent Ukraine. We already see an attempt to create 'parallel' authorities in the occupied territories and force people to give up the hryvnia. Perhaps they will want to bargain about this at the international level," the Intelligence Agency head said.

At the same time, he noted that the resistance and rallies of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories, the counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the gradual liberation of territories significantly complicate the implementation of the enemy's plans.

"In addition, the season of the all-out Ukrainian partisan safari is about to begin. Then there will be only one actual scenario left for the Russians – how to survive," Budanov summed up.