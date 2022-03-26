Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

On Saturday, March 26, the Neutron Source nuclear facility based on a subcritical assembly controlled by a linear electron accelerator, located at the site of the National Scientific Center of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology again received a hit.

"It is impossible to assess the extent of the damage due to the hostilities that do not stop in the area where the nuclear facility is located," the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine has reported.

The inspectorate drew attention to the fact that the Neutron Source, like any other nuclear facility, is not designed for operation in combat conditions.

"The continuation of its bombardment can lead to severe radiation consequences with contamination of nearby territories," the inspectorate said.