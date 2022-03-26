Facts

15:38 26.03.2022

Biden promises Ukraine unwavering support of U.S. until Ukraine's victory - Kuleba

1 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that U.S. President Joe Biden, during a meeting with him and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, assured that the U.S. would unwaveringly support Ukraine in everything until its victory.

"The words of President Biden that the U.S. will be unshakable with Ukraine in everything, absolutely in everything until our victory. Nothing will force the U.S. to turn away from Ukraine or weaken support for Ukraine, on the contrary, this support will only grow," Kuleba said in live on Facebook on Saturday.

