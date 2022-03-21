Facts

17:12 21.03.2022

Kuleba in response to Russian shelling of protesters in Kherson: Sanction Russia, isolate it, hold war criminals to account

1 min read
After the shelling by the Russian military of the inhabitants of Kherson, who took part in a protest against the Russian occupiers, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the world to punish Russia, isolate it and bring war criminals to justice.

"In Kherson, Russian war criminals opened fire at unarmed people who peacefully protested against invaders. You can see a wounded pensioner. This is the ugly face of Russia, a disgrace to humankind. We must stop Russia! Sanction them, isolate them, hold war criminals to account," Kuleba said on Twitter on Monday.

