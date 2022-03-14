Facts

19:55 14.03.2022

EU permanent reps agree another package of sanctions against Russia, it will be posted, enter into force soon - French permanent reps

1 min read
EU permanent reps agree another package of sanctions against Russia, it will be posted, enter into force soon - French permanent reps

The French Presidency of the EU Council announced that the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU countries in Brussels (COREPER) had agreed on another package of sanctions against Russia in connection with Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

"The approval of COREPER II, in cooperation with our international partners, of the fourth package of sanctions, which targets individuals and legal entities involved in the aggression against Ukraine, as well as several sectors of the Russian economy," the French Presidency said on Twitter.

"These measures will come into force as soon as they are published in the Official Journal of the European Union," the statement said on Monday evening.

It also says that the permanent representatives approved a statement to the WTO about Russian aggression against Ukraine, regarding the suspension of the most favored nation clause in relation to Russia, and the suspension of consideration of Belarus' candidacy to the WTO.

Tags: #russia #eu #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:40 14.03.2022
Ukraine demands immediate expulsion of Russia from Council of Europe – Shmyhal

Ukraine demands immediate expulsion of Russia from Council of Europe – Shmyhal

19:32 14.03.2022
U.S. discussing possibility of complete embargo on trade with Russia

U.S. discussing possibility of complete embargo on trade with Russia

19:27 14.03.2022
EC President informs Zelensky about fourth package of sanctions against Russia

EC President informs Zelensky about fourth package of sanctions against Russia

19:03 14.03.2022
AACSB, AMBA, BGA and EFMD announce suspension of accreditation of activities of Russian institutions – ministry

AACSB, AMBA, BGA and EFMD announce suspension of accreditation of activities of Russian institutions – ministry

17:09 14.03.2022
'Russian world' brings destruction to not only cities, but also democracy – Reznikov

'Russian world' brings destruction to not only cities, but also democracy – Reznikov

16:53 14.03.2022
Russia overtakes Iran, North Korea in number of sanctions imposed against it – Kuleba

Russia overtakes Iran, North Korea in number of sanctions imposed against it – Kuleba

16:43 14.03.2022
EC President informs Zelensky about fourth package of sanctions against Russia

EC President informs Zelensky about fourth package of sanctions against Russia

16:20 14.03.2022
Australia, Netherlands decide to seek compensation from Russia for downing flight MH17

Australia, Netherlands decide to seek compensation from Russia for downing flight MH17

16:14 14.03.2022
Ukraine, Russia delegations take technical break in talks until March 15 – Podoliak

Ukraine, Russia delegations take technical break in talks until March 15 – Podoliak

15:23 14.03.2022
EU notes 'signs' of possible use of chemical or biological weapons by Russia in war with Ukraine - Stano

EU notes 'signs' of possible use of chemical or biological weapons by Russia in war with Ukraine - Stano

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lavina Mall trade center in Kyiv attacked

British journalist suffers shrapnel fracture of both legs in Ukraine – Venediktova

U.S. discussing possibility of complete embargo on trade with Russia

EC President informs Zelensky about fourth package of sanctions against Russia

Missile attack on TV tower near Rivne causes nine casualties, nine wounds - regional authorities

LATEST

Armenian, Canadian premiers discuss Karabakh, Ukraine

Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

Zelensky, Polish president, premiers of Israel, Luxembourg agree on further actions due to Russian aggression in Ukraine

Flow of Ukrainian refugees to Moldova decreasing – Interior Ministry

Ukrenergo has enough motivated specialists to promptly restore energy infrastructure – head

Lavina Mall trade center in Kyiv attacked

American doctors to work in field hospital near Lviv, Israeli ones in Yavoriv region

Kuleba, Estonian FM discusses steps to force Russia to stop aggression, war crimes against Ukrainians

Erdogan and Scholz discuss situation in Ukraine

Kuleba speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister on eve of his trip to Moscow

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD