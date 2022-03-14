EU permanent reps agree another package of sanctions against Russia, it will be posted, enter into force soon - French permanent reps

The French Presidency of the EU Council announced that the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU countries in Brussels (COREPER) had agreed on another package of sanctions against Russia in connection with Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

"The approval of COREPER II, in cooperation with our international partners, of the fourth package of sanctions, which targets individuals and legal entities involved in the aggression against Ukraine, as well as several sectors of the Russian economy," the French Presidency said on Twitter.

"These measures will come into force as soon as they are published in the Official Journal of the European Union," the statement said on Monday evening.

It also says that the permanent representatives approved a statement to the WTO about Russian aggression against Ukraine, regarding the suspension of the most favored nation clause in relation to Russia, and the suspension of consideration of Belarus' candidacy to the WTO.