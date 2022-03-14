Facts

15:34 14.03.2022

Russian troops destroy wastewater treatment plant in Vasylivka - Head of Zaporizhia Regional State Administration

1 min read

As a result of shelling by the Russian troops of the treatment facilities of the Vasilivsky operational shop for water supply and drainage, which is located in the Verhnia Krynytsia village, several important objects were destroyed, head of the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration Oleksandr Starukh said.

"In addition to destruction of the administrative building, the power line was damaged. The building of sewer pumping station No. 1, which supplies wastewater from the city of Vasylivka to sewage treatment facilities, was also destroyed," Starukh wrote in the Telegram channel.

According to him, even with the restoration of power, the operation of treatment facilities is impossible.

"Currently, a major restoration of the structure and equipment of the sewage pumping station No. 1 is required. Return waters from the city now enter the Dnieper without any treatment," he said.

The old woman said that the repair work would definitely be carried out as soon as possible.

Tags: #shell #zaporizhia #region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:03 14.03.2022
Russian forces shell civilian homes in Nyzy – Sumy region governor

Russian forces shell civilian homes in Nyzy – Sumy region governor

15:54 14.03.2022
More than 1,600 people evacuated from Luhansk region - military administration head

More than 1,600 people evacuated from Luhansk region - military administration head

12:30 14.03.2022
Russian forces suffer heavy losses in Melitopol-Vasylivka direction – Zaporizhia authorities

Russian forces suffer heavy losses in Melitopol-Vasylivka direction – Zaporizhia authorities

11:49 14.03.2022
TV, radio repeater fired at Kyiv region, no casualties – local authorities

TV, radio repeater fired at Kyiv region, no casualties – local authorities

11:30 14.03.2022
Invaders try to gain foothold on borders of temporarily occupied territories, firing at residential buildings - Zaporizhia Regional Administration

Invaders try to gain foothold on borders of temporarily occupied territories, firing at residential buildings - Zaporizhia Regional Administration

11:29 14.03.2022
As result of airstrike by occupiers in Buchansky district, two private houses, store destroyed – police

As result of airstrike by occupiers in Buchansky district, two private houses, store destroyed – police

10:53 14.03.2022
Arestovych on shell hitting house on Obolon: There is no talk of deliberate shelling of Kyiv yet

Arestovych on shell hitting house on Obolon: There is no talk of deliberate shelling of Kyiv yet

09:42 14.03.2022
Artillery shell hit high-rise building in Obolonsky district of Kyiv, building partially destroyed - Gerashchenko

Artillery shell hit high-rise building in Obolonsky district of Kyiv, building partially destroyed - Gerashchenko

09:10 14.03.2022
Occupiers fire at Antonov plant in Kyiv – local authorities

Occupiers fire at Antonov plant in Kyiv – local authorities

20:30 13.03.2022
Avdiyivka Coke Plant of Metinvest shelled, CHPPs, supplying heat to city, halted

Avdiyivka Coke Plant of Metinvest shelled, CHPPs, supplying heat to city, halted

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EC President informs Zelensky about fourth package of sanctions against Russia

Ukraine, Russia delegations take technical break in talks until March 15 – Podoliak

EU notes 'signs' of possible use of chemical or biological weapons by Russia in war with Ukraine - Stano

Over 160 private cars left Mariupol along 'green corridor' – city council

Ukraine needs unbiased peace with security guarantees – Zelensky

LATEST

Russia overtakes Iran, North Korea in number of sanctions imposed against it – Kuleba

EC President informs Zelensky about fourth package of sanctions against Russia

Issue of aircraft for Ukraine remains urgent on agenda – FM

Ukrainian chronically ill children transferred for treatment from Poland to Italy

Almost 150,000 use humanitarian corridors so far – Vereschuk

Enemy concentrates forces in eastern, southern directions, takes defense positions near Kyiv, Kharkiv – Arestovych

Rada proposes bill deregulating labor relations during martial law

Australia, Netherlands decide to seek compensation from Russia for downing flight MH17

Ukraine, Russia delegations take technical break in talks until March 15 – Podoliak

Two people killed, one injured due to Russian shelling of residential building in Kharkiv downtown - prosecutor's office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD