Russian troops destroy wastewater treatment plant in Vasylivka - Head of Zaporizhia Regional State Administration

As a result of shelling by the Russian troops of the treatment facilities of the Vasilivsky operational shop for water supply and drainage, which is located in the Verhnia Krynytsia village, several important objects were destroyed, head of the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration Oleksandr Starukh said.

"In addition to destruction of the administrative building, the power line was damaged. The building of sewer pumping station No. 1, which supplies wastewater from the city of Vasylivka to sewage treatment facilities, was also destroyed," Starukh wrote in the Telegram channel.

According to him, even with the restoration of power, the operation of treatment facilities is impossible.

"Currently, a major restoration of the structure and equipment of the sewage pumping station No. 1 is required. Return waters from the city now enter the Dnieper without any treatment," he said.

