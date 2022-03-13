Facts

17:18 13.03.2022

Almost 1 mln users cut off from electricity supply amid war in Ukraine, work of energy system stable – Energy Ministry

1 min read

Despite Russian forces' targeted attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities, the country's energy system work is stable, and there is no need in purposeful cutting down on electricity consumption, Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko has said.

"Speaking about the energy system of the country in general, it is stable. I am recalling that our system has been working in an isolated mode from the first day of the war. Electricity generation meets the consumption requirements. We also have emergency reserves," the minister said on air of the national marathon of Ukrainian TV channels on Sunday.

Today, the maximum demand is around 14,500-15,000 megawatt.

"Under normal conditions and with the same weather the peak demand would be more than 20,000 megawatt," Haluschenko said.

As of March 13, some 979,500 households were cut off from electricity supply, the minister said.

Tags: #energy #electricity
