Israel can organize Russia-Ukraine talks if it sees possibility of their success – media

The Israeli leadership is not against an idea of organizing negotiations on a peaceful settlement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on its territory, but only if it sees chances for their success, reports the Jerusalem Post, citing an Israeli diplomatic source.

"We have to see if we can really help. If there is a possibility of a breakthrough [in the negotiations], then we will do anything for this," the source said, commenting on the option of negotiations in Israel.

"We know from our own experience that holding negotiations in a situation where there is no chance of success can lead to a deterioration of the situation on the ground," he added.

The Ukrainian side stated, the newspaper emphasizes, that negotiations with the Russian Federation in Israel could be a good option. "Russia did not reject the idea of talks in Jerusalem," the Jerusalem Post writes.

On Saturday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was reported to have had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.