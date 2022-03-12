Open database of documentary footage of Russia's war against Ukraine being formed in Ukraine

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy invites Ukrainians to join the formation of an open database of documentary footage of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine.

"Truth is our shield. Media is our tool. Information is our weapon. The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy invites Ukrainians to join the formation of an open database of documentary footage of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine on the website: https://dattalion.com/," the ministry's press service said.

The ministry notes that journalists, reporters, photojournalists and influencers do not always have access to documentary footage of the war.

"But the world must know the truth about the atrocities of the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine. We share real raw photos and videos from the scene. Materials may be made anonymously. All information is free for journalists," the message says.

At the moment, there are already more than 1,000 videos and photos on the DATTALION resource.

The project can be found at: Website - https://dattalion.com/; Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dattalion_/; Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/dattalioncom/; Twitter - https://twitter.com/dattalion; LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/79455579.