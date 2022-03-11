Facts

14:00 11.03.2022

Russian military continue shelling of Rubizhne, Kreminna in Luhansk region - regional police

In Luhansk region, Russian troops do not stop shelling residential areas, four people are under the rubble in Rubizhne, including one child, the police of Luhansk region reports.

"This morning, March 11, the invaders fired on the cities of Severodonetsk, Zolote and the villages of Borovske and Syrotine. Currently, artillery shelling of the cities of Rubizhne and Kreminna continues," the regional police said in a Facebook post.

The message states that as a result of the shelling, apartment buildings in Severodonetsk and Zolote and private houses in Borovske and Syrotine villages were damaged.

"In Rubizhne, as a result of the shelling, a private house was damaged, where four people, including one child, are under the rubble. The State Emergency Service is working at the scene," the police of Luhansk region reported.

