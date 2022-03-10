Macron doesn't expect diplomatic settlement of situation in Ukraine 'in next few hours or few days'

French President Emmanuel Macron said he does not expect a diplomatic settlement of the situation in Ukraine related to the Russian invasion and the buildup of military aggression in the very near future.

"I have to be honest and say that I don't see the possibility of a diplomatic settlement in the next few hours or in the very next few days," he told reporters ahead of the summit of EU leaders in Versailles.

At the same time, he assured that he would continue to try to help in finding a solution to the problem.

"We will talk with President Putin in the coming days. We will see if there is progress on both sides," the French president added.

The French president indicated that in the course of his contacts with the Russian Federation he would try to "influence Russia, push it to compromises."