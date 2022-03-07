Facts

19:23 07.03.2022

Ukrainian military journalist killed near Mykolaiv – Gerashchenko

Ukrainian military journalist Viktor Dudar killed during the fighting with Russian invaders near Mykolaiv, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko said on his Telegram channel.

As noted, on the very first day of the Russian invasion, Dudar went to the military enlistment office to defend Ukraine as part of the armed forces.

In 2014 to 2015 he took part in the fighting in Donbas as a volunteer. Later he became a reservist and worked in the Express newspaper, where until the last day he was engaged in military coverage and investigative journalism.

The Committee on Freedom of Speech of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine expresses deep condolences on the death of a journalist at the hands of a Russian enemy.

