Facts

19:20 07.03.2022

Shmyhal urges Finland to support Ukraine's accession to EU

1 min read

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin the situation in Ukraine and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia.

"Coordinated positions with Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, in particular regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU. Told about Russia's shelling of civilian objects and stressed the need to restrain the aggressor and strengthen sanctions. Grateful Finland for practical support," Shmyhal said on Twitter.

Tags: #aid #finland
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:48 07.03.2022
Over 18,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid brought into Ukraine in four days - Social Affairs Ministry

Over 18,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid brought into Ukraine in four days - Social Affairs Ministry

16:23 07.03.2022
Some 1,200 tonnes of humanitarian cargo sent from Lviv region to other regions per day

Some 1,200 tonnes of humanitarian cargo sent from Lviv region to other regions per day

15:30 07.03.2022
China to provide emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine soon – Chinese FM

China to provide emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine soon – Chinese FM

11:12 07.03.2022
Georgia sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Georgia sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

21:01 06.03.2022
Blinken: USA working with Poland to transfer military aircraft to Ukraine

Blinken: USA working with Poland to transfer military aircraft to Ukraine

17:02 06.03.2022
Since start of war, Ukrainian border guards let 2,450 vehicles pass with humanitarian cargo

Since start of war, Ukrainian border guards let 2,450 vehicles pass with humanitarian cargo

12:19 06.03.2022
Smuggled goods attempted to deliver into Ukraine under guise of humanitarian aid, it handed over to army – SBU

Smuggled goods attempted to deliver into Ukraine under guise of humanitarian aid, it handed over to army – SBU

09:39 06.03.2022
First EUR 500 mln tranche of assistance from EU to ensure decent conditions for stay of Ukrainians seeking asylum in EU – Zelensky

First EUR 500 mln tranche of assistance from EU to ensure decent conditions for stay of Ukrainians seeking asylum in EU – Zelensky

09:20 06.03.2022
Kuleba calls on UN to increase volume of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Kuleba calls on UN to increase volume of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

21:23 05.03.2022
EU allocates EUR 500 mln to help refugees from Ukraine, gives them right to reside for at least year – European Commission president

EU allocates EUR 500 mln to help refugees from Ukraine, gives them right to reside for at least year – European Commission president

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Third round of talks ended: There are positive developments in humanitarian corridors; consultations on political bloc, ceasefire, security guarantees continued – Podoliak

THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS ENDED: THERE ARE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS; CONSULTATIONS CONTINUE ON POLITICAL BLOC, CEASEFIRE, SECURITY GUARANTEES – PODOLIAK

Ukrainian military journalist killed near Mykolaiv – Gerashchenko

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

LATEST

As result of shelling by Russian troops, industrial zone of Malyshev plant suffer, no casualties - Kharkiv region police

As result of morning shelling of Mykolaiv, eight servicemen killed, eight missing – local authorities

Vereschuk: Blocking evacuation from war zones, Russia takes hostage over 2,000 foreign students

Britain, Canada, Netherlands promise to provide Ukraine with additional defense support packages

Third round of talks ended: There are positive developments in humanitarian corridors; consultations on political bloc, ceasefire, security guarantees continued – Podoliak

Kuleba supports initiative to create Tribunal to punish leadership of Russia for aggression against Ukraine

Russia plans to intensify missile, bomb strikes on large cities of Ukraine, industrial infrastructure - General Staff of Armed Forces

Near Kyiv, 4,000 people need evacuation - adviser to interior minister

THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS ENDED: THERE ARE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS; CONSULTATIONS CONTINUE ON POLITICAL BLOC, CEASEFIRE, SECURITY GUARANTEES – PODOLIAK

EU states permanent reps agree on EC instruction to assess applications of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia for EU membership

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD