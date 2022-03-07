Shmyhal urges Finland to support Ukraine's accession to EU

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin the situation in Ukraine and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia.

"Coordinated positions with Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, in particular regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU. Told about Russia's shelling of civilian objects and stressed the need to restrain the aggressor and strengthen sanctions. Grateful Finland for practical support," Shmyhal said on Twitter.