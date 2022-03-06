Large Ukrainian business created charity foundation Help Ukraine to provide humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine

CEO of the TIS port Andriy Stavnitser, founder and co-owner of Rozetka.Ua Vladyslav Chechetkin, together with other businessmen, created the Help Ukraine charitable foundation.

The Foundation provides humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine.

Help Ukraine cooperates with the Ernst Prost Foundation in Germany. The Foundation accepts donations for the purchase of medicines and other essential humanitarian aid in Europe. All assistance will be delivered to the people of Ukraine, who suffered from the aggression of the Russian Federation.

"I remind you that the most important thing is that we accept charitable contributions by both credit card and bank transfers," Stavnitser wrote on his Facebook page.

As reported earlier, Andriy Stavnitser, the CEO of the TIS port, organized the Unified Warehouse Center for Humanitarian and Medical Assistance for Ukraine, founder and co-owner of the Rozetka.Ua company, Vladyslav Chechetkin, allocated a warehouse in Poland for this.