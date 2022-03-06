Facts

15:13 06.03.2022

Large Ukrainian business created charity foundation Help Ukraine to provide humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine

1 min read

CEO of the TIS port Andriy Stavnitser, founder and co-owner of Rozetka.Ua Vladyslav Chechetkin, together with other businessmen, created the Help Ukraine charitable foundation.

The Foundation provides humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine.

Help Ukraine cooperates with the Ernst Prost Foundation in Germany. The Foundation accepts donations for the purchase of medicines and other essential humanitarian aid in Europe. All assistance will be delivered to the people of Ukraine, who suffered from the aggression of the Russian Federation.

"I remind you that the most important thing is that we accept charitable contributions by both credit card and bank transfers," Stavnitser wrote on his Facebook page.

As reported earlier, Andriy Stavnitser, the CEO of the TIS port, organized the Unified Warehouse Center for Humanitarian and Medical Assistance for Ukraine, founder and co-owner of the Rozetka.Ua company, Vladyslav Chechetkin, allocated a warehouse in Poland for this.

Tags: #fund #assistance #business
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:39 06.03.2022
Anonymous donor from USA transfers $1 mln to special account of NBU to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

Anonymous donor from USA transfers $1 mln to special account of NBU to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

13:28 06.03.2022
Payment of UAH 6,500 for those who lost their jobs due to war to begin next week – Shmyhal

Payment of UAH 6,500 for those who lost their jobs due to war to begin next week – Shmyhal

10:56 06.03.2022
Zelensky, Bulgarian PM discuss course of Russian aggression, sanctions against it

Zelensky, Bulgarian PM discuss course of Russian aggression, sanctions against it

17:47 05.03.2022
Ukraine's foreign intel service announces fund to support Ukrainian intelligence work

Ukraine's foreign intel service announces fund to support Ukrainian intelligence work

16:27 04.03.2022
Ukraine's foreign intel service announces fund to support Ukrainian intelligence work

Ukraine's foreign intel service announces fund to support Ukrainian intelligence work

12:41 04.03.2022
Ex-NATO Supreme Commander Breedlove, ex-Special U.S. rep to Ukraine Volker call on White House to provide more defense aid to Kyiv, partial 'no-fly' zone over Kyiv

Ex-NATO Supreme Commander Breedlove, ex-Special U.S. rep to Ukraine Volker call on White House to provide more defense aid to Kyiv, partial 'no-fly' zone over Kyiv

11:30 04.03.2022
Jeffries investment firm collects $14.1 mln in donations for Ukrainians

Jeffries investment firm collects $14.1 mln in donations for Ukrainians

15:29 03.03.2022
EU to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in two tranches of EUR 600 mln – President's Office dpty head

EU to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in two tranches of EUR 600 mln – President's Office dpty head

14:19 03.03.2022
Biden administration asking Congress to allocate $10 bln for Ukraine against Russian aggression – media

Biden administration asking Congress to allocate $10 bln for Ukraine against Russian aggression – media

12:22 02.03.2022
UEFA Foundation for Children awards EUR 1 mln to assist Ukrainian children-refugees in Moldova

UEFA Foundation for Children awards EUR 1 mln to assist Ukrainian children-refugees in Moldova

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

Protests against Russian occupiers start in Kalanchak near temporarily occupied Crimea – eyewitnesses

Green corridor being prepared in Luhansk region, but provocations possible – authorities

Sixteen hospitals damaged amid shelling by Russian aggressors, six doctors killed - Ukrainian Health Center

LATEST

Rescuers in Vinnytsia region pull four people out of rubble in warehouse of fuels and lubricants, one died – Emergency Service

Over 140,000 Ukrainians return to country since start of Russian attack – Border Guard Service

Russia plans provocations in southern Ukraine using forcibly mobilized residents of ORDLO – Interior Ministry

At least two people died as result of missile attack on residential high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk – local authorities

Ukraine asks UN Security Council to introduce peacekeeping contingent to protect critical industrial infrastructure – Sybiha

Russian troops damage Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline, settlements from Vuhledar to Berdyansk to be left without gas soon – local authorities

Russian troops fire using hailstones on territory of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where nuclear installation located – SBU

Risk of participation of Belarusian troops in war with Ukraine remains – Kuleba

Some 213 large companies completely or partially stop cooperation with Russian partners – Kuleba

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD