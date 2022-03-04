Kuleba: 578 woundeds soldiers, civilians brought to hospitals in Kyiv region since Feb 24

Since February 24, some 578 wounded military and civilians have been taken to hospitals in Kyiv region, Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"Since the beginning of the war, 578 wounded have been delivered to hospitals in the region. On the morning of March 4, 35 wounded were delivered to medical institutions in Kyiv region. Everyone is provided with qualified medical assistance. There are both civilians and military among the victims," Kuleba said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, today all regional hospitals are working.

At the same time, the Borodianka Central District Hospital is under constant shelling, and the Makarov hospital has suffered damage.