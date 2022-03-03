Facts

20:07 03.03.2022

Rada introduces criminal liability for collaborationism – Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada has introduced criminal liability for collaborationism and increased liability for looting, said Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament.

"We have introduced criminal liability for collaborationism, strengthened opposition to the hybrid information war waged by the aggressor state," the chairman said in his video message following the plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

In addition, deputies provided for the possibility of obtaining firearms for civilians and increased the responsibility for looting.

