20:57 01.03.2022

NATO allies convene again for emergency meeting

1 min read

NATO will again host an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of foreign ministers.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday, March 4 and will be held in person under the chairmanship of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance headquarters announced on Tuesday.

The agenda is not specified, however, based on the ongoing military actions of Russia against Ukraine, it can be assumed that this issue will be on the agenda.

Not so long ago, on February 25, on the second day of military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the leaders of states and governments gathered for an extraordinary summit of the alliance. On February 22, an extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission was held at the headquarters, on February 16-17 – a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers with the virtual participation of Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov was held, and on January 7 – an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers was held.

