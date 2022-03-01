Denysenko: Aggressor did not hit TV tower, shells hit control room building, not far from monument to Victims of Babyn Yar

The Russian aggressor did not hit the TV tower in Kyiv, the shells hit a building where a control room was located and Babyn Yar, Vadym Denysenko, adviser to the interior minister, said.

"I want to clarify that Russian weapons didn't hit the tower itself. It hit the neighboring building: where the control tower was located. The shells hit not the tower, but Babyn Yar – one of the greatest symbols of the horrors of fascism. Moreover, people who were at the monument to the Victims of Babyn Yar died," Denysenko said on Ukrainian TV channels.

According to him, Russia, which talks all the time about the fight against fascism, shows this fascism, and shows, among other things, disrespect for the Jewish people.

Denysenko believes that Israel will definitely respond to this.

"I think that Israel should already react, because it is impossible not to react to such terrible things. At a minimum, they should put forward diplomatic notes, summon the Russian ambassador. They should write in all Israeli media that the Russians are shooting at the memory of Babyn Yar and shooting people who come to honor Babyn Yar in these terrible days," Denysenko said.