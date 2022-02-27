Facts

12:15 27.02.2022

Ireland shuts country's airspace to Russian carriers – FM

Ireland shuts country's airspace to Russian carriers – FM

The Irish government has decided to shut the country's airspace to Russian carriers, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney said on Sunday.

"Ireland will move to shut off Irish Airspace to all Russian Aircraft," Coveney said in Twitter.

He said that Ireland supports new wide-ranging sanctions against Russia to be agreed on Sunday at the EU Foreign Affairs Council and new assistance package for Ukraine.

According to the Irish news service RTE, there will be a short notice period before the move takes effect.

RTE said that there are currently no direct flights from Russia to Ireland. Aeroflot airline was going to launch direct Dublin-Moscow flights in May.

