Facts

14:18 26.02.2022

Ukrainian flag over Kherson – mayor

1 min read
Ukrainian flag over Kherson – mayor

There is a Ukrainian flag over Kherson, the city is working and living, Mayor Ihor Kolykhayev said.

"Good morning. There is a Ukrainian flag over Kherson! The city is working and living. At 6:30, the first trolleybuses left the line. We even manage to clean up the city a little bit. We are resolving the issue with food and bread. Follow the updates on the official website of the City Council. Water supply is normal," he wrote on Facebook.

In addition, he said that yesterday two healthy children were born in Kherson bomb shelters.

Tags: #kherson #flag
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:20 26.02.2022
Totally 100 soldiers wounded, 8 died in Kherson region when rebuffing enemy, military operations underway in Kakhovka area – Regional State Administration

Totally 100 soldiers wounded, 8 died in Kherson region when rebuffing enemy, military operations underway in Kakhovka area – Regional State Administration

17:09 24.02.2022
Part of Kherson region territory occupied by aggressor - Regional Administration

Part of Kherson region territory occupied by aggressor - Regional Administration

11:12 26.06.2021
Ukraine celebrates Day of Crimean Tatar Flag on June 26

Ukraine celebrates Day of Crimean Tatar Flag on June 26

15:44 27.06.2020
Zelensky visits Chabad Synagogue in Kherson region, which was attacked by arsonists in April

Zelensky visits Chabad Synagogue in Kherson region, which was attacked by arsonists in April

15:54 26.06.2020
Zelensky inspects reconstruction of Kherson airport, which plans to apply for ICAO first category status

Zelensky inspects reconstruction of Kherson airport, which plans to apply for ICAO first category status

13:03 23.01.2020
Police open case on arson of Party of Shariy office in Kherson

Police open case on arson of Party of Shariy office in Kherson

15:39 09.12.2019
Four companies to take part in concession competition for Kherson seaport

Four companies to take part in concession competition for Kherson seaport

13:12 09.10.2019
Infrastructure Ministry announces submission of applications for concession tender of Kherson Sea Port

Infrastructure Ministry announces submission of applications for concession tender of Kherson Sea Port

12:25 12.04.2019
Poroshenko dismisses Hordeyev from post of Kherson regional administration head, appoints acting head Dmytro Butriy

Poroshenko dismisses Hordeyev from post of Kherson regional administration head, appoints acting head Dmytro Butriy

10:19 09.04.2019
Deputy head of Kherson regional administration tenders resignation

Deputy head of Kherson regional administration tenders resignation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

USA providing additional military assistance to Ukraine of up to $350 bln – Blinken

Residential area in Akhtyrka shelled, threat to stop TPP – mayor of city

Rada calls on UN to exclude Russia from UNSC – appeal

LATEST

Curfew in Kyiv starts at 17:00 on Feb 26, ends at 8:00 on Feb 28 – Povoroznyk

Ukrainian cyber experts discover largest sockpuppet farm in Russia – police

Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

Romania bans Russian airlines from flying in its airspace – FM

PGO opens case on violation of rules of warfare due to death of seven-year-old girl in Akhtyrka

Ukraine's minister of education calls on intl partners to review policy of cooperation in field of education, science with Russia

Georgia to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine – press service of Georgian govt

USA providing additional military assistance to Ukraine of up to $350 bln – Blinken

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD