Ukrainian flag over Kherson – mayor

There is a Ukrainian flag over Kherson, the city is working and living, Mayor Ihor Kolykhayev said.

"Good morning. There is a Ukrainian flag over Kherson! The city is working and living. At 6:30, the first trolleybuses left the line. We even manage to clean up the city a little bit. We are resolving the issue with food and bread. Follow the updates on the official website of the City Council. Water supply is normal," he wrote on Facebook.

In addition, he said that yesterday two healthy children were born in Kherson bomb shelters.