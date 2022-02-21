Facts

14:37 21.02.2022

Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine not to meet earlier than March - source

Meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group and political advisors to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries are unlikely before March, an informed source told Interfax.

"The Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine will not meet earlier than March, and there are no prerequisites for this. Kyiv is not ready for a dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk," the source said.

Meanwhile, the political advisors of the Normandy Four countries will also not meet before March.

"A meeting of the political advisors is possible after a Contact Group meeting, after it is completed and there will be something to discuss," he said.

Tags: #trilateral_meeting
Interfax-Ukraine
