17:12 18.02.2022

Ambassador Korniychuk thanked the US Ambassador to Israel for the systematic and continued support of Ukraine

The tripartite cooperation between Ukraine, the United States and Israel was the subject of a meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and the Ambassador of the United States to Israel Thomas Nides. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk met with US Ambassador Thomas Nides. The issues of trilateral cooperation between the United States, Ukraine and Israel were discussed. It was agreed to continue cooperation, given the close partnership that exists between Ukraine, the United States and Israel», - the statement said.

Yevhen Korniychuk thanked his colleagues for the systematic and unwavering US support of our state in counteracting Russian aggression, «including in the field of strengthening the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian army».

