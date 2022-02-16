Facts

DDoS attack on banks, govt websites of Ukraine on Feb 15 was largest in history – minister

DDoS attack on banks, govt websites of Ukraine on Feb 15 was largest in history – minister

The DDoS attack on banks and government websites of Ukraine, carried out on February 15, was the largest in the history of the country, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"Yesterday, on February 15, the largest DDoS attack in the history of Ukraine was carried out on government websites, the banking sector. Yesterday, all authorities responsible for cybersecurity worked to counter these attacks and eliminate them in the near future," he said at a general press briefing of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Special Communications Service, the Cyber Police, the National Security and Defense Council and the National Bank.

According to him, this attack was prepared in advance, its cost is millions of U.S. dollars. The goal was to destabilize the situation and sow panic, the minister of digital transformation said.

Special Communications Service reports DDOS attack on official Cabinet Web site

