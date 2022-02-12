Facts

11:43 12.02.2022

Putin, Biden to talk over phone at U.S. initiative on Sat

1 min read
Putin, Biden to talk over phone at U.S. initiative on Sat

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the United States Joe Biden will talk over phone at the initiative of the U.S. side on Saturday, February 12, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"The U.S. side, indeed, requested a call with President Putin, and the conversation of the two presidents is slated for tomorrow evening Moscow time," the Kremlin spokesperson said on Friday evening.

"The request was preceded by a written appeal from the U.S. side," Peskov said.

Tags: #putin #biden #talk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:20 12.02.2022
Putin, Macron to talk over phone on Sat

Putin, Macron to talk over phone on Sat

09:31 11.02.2022
Biden calls on US citizens to leave Ukraine

Biden calls on US citizens to leave Ukraine

09:58 08.02.2022
Biden, after talks with Scholz, promises Nord Stream 2 would not operate if Russia attacks on Ukraine

Biden, after talks with Scholz, promises Nord Stream 2 would not operate if Russia attacks on Ukraine

16:43 02.02.2022
Biden approves deploying more US forces to Eastern Europe

Biden approves deploying more US forces to Eastern Europe

19:36 31.01.2022
USA hopes for Russia's willingness to peacefully resolve Ukrainian crisis, but prepare for every scenario – Biden

USA hopes for Russia's willingness to peacefully resolve Ukrainian crisis, but prepare for every scenario – Biden

11:40 29.01.2022
British PM intends to visit Ukraine, talk with Putin – media

British PM intends to visit Ukraine, talk with Putin – media

13:03 28.01.2022
Kuleba calls media reports about conflict that occurred during Biden-Zelensky talk false

Kuleba calls media reports about conflict that occurred during Biden-Zelensky talk false

09:30 28.01.2022
Zelensky, Biden discuss current diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Donbas conflict, agree on common actions

Zelensky, Biden discuss current diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Donbas conflict, agree on common actions

18:27 27.01.2022
Zelensky and Biden to have phone conversation tonight

Zelensky and Biden to have phone conversation tonight

09:36 20.01.2022
Biden: Ukraine unlikely to join NATO in near term

Biden: Ukraine unlikely to join NATO in near term

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on sanctions against Nash TV channel, Vitrina TV company

Russia cancels blocking of Sea of ​​Azov – USPA

Five wounded by gunshot amid clash between SBU officers, amber diggers in Rivne region

Zaluzhny on attracting Ukrainians to serve in Territorial Defense Forces' reserve: we interested in 1.5-2 mln citizens

Professionals should deal with national resistance, territorial defense – Zelensky

LATEST

Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on sanctions against Nash TV channel, Vitrina TV company

Citizens of Latvia advised to leave Ukraine

NSDC imposes sanctions on Nash TV channel

Russia cancels blocking of Sea of ​​Azov – USPA

Ukraine askes Russia to provide clarifications on military activities in regions adjacent to Ukrainian territory

Case of Tatneft against Ukraine used as instrument of hybrid war – minister of justice

Zelensky, OSCE Chair-in-Office discuss peace process in Donbas

Five wounded by gunshot amid clash between SBU officers, amber diggers in Rivne region

Zelensky instructs heads of some regional state administrations to complete territorial defense forces in two weeks

Zaluzhny on attracting Ukrainians to serve in Territorial Defense Forces' reserve: we interested in 1.5-2 mln citizens

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD