Putin, Biden to talk over phone at U.S. initiative on Sat

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the United States Joe Biden will talk over phone at the initiative of the U.S. side on Saturday, February 12, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"The U.S. side, indeed, requested a call with President Putin, and the conversation of the two presidents is slated for tomorrow evening Moscow time," the Kremlin spokesperson said on Friday evening.

"The request was preceded by a written appeal from the U.S. side," Peskov said.