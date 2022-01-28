Reznikov on assistance received from Ukraine's partners: This figure is more optimistic than media say

The amount of assistance received by Ukraine from partners is more optimistic than what was heard in the media, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"I cannot voice the exact figure of what I received as help. But I can say that it is more optimistic than what was heard in the media," Reznikov said during the "hour of questions to the government" in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

The Defense Minister thanked the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Turkey, the EU leadership, Japan, and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic personally for his position.