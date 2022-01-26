Blinken: USA say they believe NATO's 'open door' policy is correct

In its response to Russia's security proposals, the United States assured Moscow that it considers the principle of NATO's "open doors" to be correct and committed to it, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

“We conveyed to them the same thing that we have said publicly (...) that we will uphold the principle of NATO's open door, and that is as I have said repeatedly in recent weeks a commitment that were bound to. So, the document as I said makes very clear some of the basic principles that we are standing by committed to and will uphold. Much of which has been stated in public, including by me and recent days and weeks and that goes to open door policy," he told reporters at the State Department on Wednesday.

"From our prospective, NATO's door is open and remains open, and that is our commitment," he said.