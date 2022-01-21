Facts

17:22 21.01.2022

European Commissioner Várhelyi to visit Ukraine on Jan 26-27

1 min read
European Commissioner Várhelyi to visit Ukraine on Jan 26-27

European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi will visit Kyiv on January 26 and 27, the European Commission told Interfax-Ukraine.

The European Commission said the commissioner will visit Ukraine next week, January 26 and 27, the exact schedule is still being prepared.

The European Commission believes that this visit will provide an opportunity to send a strong signal of support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, EU engagement in promoting resilience to hybrid threats, as well as sustainable economic growth through the Economic and Investment Plan and further integration with the EU based on the Association Agreement.

 

